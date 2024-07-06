Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Goes In-Depth on Maxx Crosby and the Defensive Line
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in18 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode goes in-depth on Maxx Crosby and the Silver and Black defensive line.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar DT Christian Wilkins spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: You dove headfirst into the community, you've been to an Aces game, smiling, having a good time. I guess what is it about this community that has ingratiated you to it, and why is it important for you to be out there and about and everything? Wilkins: "It's a new place for me, and I'm learning quickly that it's a great place to be. I've never really been on the West Coast at all for an extended period of time. And I've said before, I'm an East Coast guy through and through, but being in this pocket of the country, there's so much to do, and I'm realizing it's a great place to be for a lot of different reasons. Like you said, in the community, all the great things you can just do outside and there's so much, and that's always something that's been important to me. Because if I'm going to be a part of this team, this organization, I want to embrace all aspects of it."
Q: What are your impressions on playing for Antonio Pierce? Wilkins: "I like AP [Antonio Pierce] a lot. He definitely brings it every day and he's the tone-setter, he'sthe culture-setter of this organization and everybody from the top down falls in line. The coaches, the players, we've got to bring it every day because it's nice to see when your coach is bringing energy and has such high expectations of everyone, you don't want to let him down. And when you already have high expectations for yourself, you want to raise that standard even more."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.