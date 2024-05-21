Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Disrespect of Aidan O'Connell, Expectations, Stock and Up Down on Players
HENDERSON, Nev.--The second day of OTAs are underway here at the Las Vegas Raiders taem headquarters, and with optimism through the roof, the Silver and Black are ready to take on the coming NFL season.
But as with all of life, you shouldn't, and the Raiders won't, rush the process
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast digs into the disrespect of Aidan O'Connell, expectations, stock up and down on certain players
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Piece talked about new OG Jackson Powers-Johnson, and let there be no doubt, he loves the youngster.
"I just love the film. I saw a guy that was gritty, that finished, that strained, that loved the
physicality of the game. I saw a leader, I saw a winner, I saw a guy that just loves football. And you want that identity up front. You always look at teams, the best teams it ain't the skill position, right. You want those gritty guys like we've got on our D-line, you want that on the offensive line. And the more those bad boys we can bring in with Kolton Miller, [Thayer] Munford, and [Andre] James, that's going to be huge for us. But he has the attitude, man. I mean, talking to him on the phone was emotional even for me because of just how excited he was. And it was like, damn, we got it right. Maybe nobody else likes it, but we got it right because it's a match made in heaven."
