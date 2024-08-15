Las Vegas Raiders IOL Dylan Parham, Andre James from Training Camp 081404
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
After practice, we spoke to interior offensive linemen Andre James and Dylan Parham, and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders Coach Antonio Price spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Can you talk about your thoughts and expectations up to this point?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I mean, we are getting a lot of good stuff out here, we’re getting a lot of reps. You know, if you can include preseason game one, we're close to like 1000 reps. So, a lot of film to evaluate our roster and obviously our quarterback play, but I think just everything that we're building on from an offensive standpoint and being to implement so much because of the team periods has really helped us evaluate our team, and I think speed up our offense and their growth, because you got so much film to go over then you have walk thru and corrections. So, I like where we're headed as a coaching staff and the way we've been able to spoon feed our players and not give them so much at a time and allow them to make plays.”
Q: What's the importance for the team and for the franchise to be able to practice in front of tens of thousands of people here tonight?
Coach Pierce: “No, this is great. I mean, got to thank Sandra [Douglass Morgan] and her department and our whole organization for putting this together. I mean, I think this is huge to obviously make this home field advantage for us, and there's a lot of people that can't come to our home games because of the price obviously. This is a great option for us to get in front of our fans, their energy, their passion, their love for the game, that really inspires our guys,right? That getsthem going. And in the training camp, kind of these dog days here, we’re a month into training camp. I mean, these guys are excited. They got on the bus early. We left early from the facility. Guys are excited to get over here because it's different when you play in front of your fans, right? And then, more importantly, they got their family here as well. So, one thing we talked about as a team is creating that home field advantage, and it starts with our fans and obviously our play.”
