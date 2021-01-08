Las Vegas Raiders Attack Roster Early in the Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't sitting around early in the offseason, as they added 11 players to a roster that will look very different in 2021.

The offseason may have started early for the Silver and Black, which means it’s time for the front office to get working for the new year.

It is never too early to sign players and the front office has taken advantage of that this offseason.

On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts.

While most of these players went undrafted a year ago, a handful of them had the opportunity to get on the field and all 11 signees would finish the season on the Raiders practice squad.

The most valuable player had to be linebacker Javin White from UNLV. White spent the majority of his rookie season on the Raiders practice squad. He was activated for four games in 2020 playing on both defense and special teams.

After setting multiple school records at Utah State, placekicker Dominik Eberle was brought in a year ago to compete for the starting job, but that may just have pushed Daniel Carlson to outperform Eberle all through camp and the 2020 season. Therefore, Eberle spent his entire rookie season on the Raiders' practice squad. He will be a player to watch for if any team is looking for a kicker.

Offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad and appeared in three games this season with the Raiders in 2020. The Raiders faced a list of players out with injuries and the coronavirus, which allowed for Jones-Smith to see some action on the field.

The rest of the players signed to futures contracts are tight end Nick Bowers, defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, defensive end Gerri Green, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, linebacker James Onwualu, defensive tackle Niles Scott, tackle Kamaal Seymour, and cornerback Kemah Siverand.

While most of these players look promising, the Raiders know more of what these players are capable of doing in the future. Securing them now will only help the team progress in areas that need help.

The draft and offseason signings are just around the corner, and the Raiders are wasting no time in getting all the help they can get.

