Why 2026 Raiders Playoff Appearance Not out of the Question

The Las Vegas Raiders want to shock the NFL world starting next season. It will not come easy, but they have the right pieces in place to be way better than many think they will be. It is night and day with the team they had a season ago, and the one they are going to have going into this season. As a whole, from top to bottom, they are better. It is exciting to see this franchise get everything they hoped for once last season ended. They are trending in the right direction.

Klint Kubiak Wants To Make Playoffs in 2026

New head coach Klint Kubiak will be a top reason the Silver and Black make noise next season. Kubiak is not going to come out and say it, but the team and everyone in that building will know this coach wants to get back to the playoffs in 2026. Kubiak knows what it takes to reach that level, and even without having a favorable season, he is going to want to win games that they have no business winning.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders roster on both sides of the ball is better than it has been in a long time. You could say this is the best roster they have put together since the team moved to Las Vegas. The Raiders have a veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who will take command of the offense. They have great weapons on offense, with the best tight end in the NFL, Brock Bowers. Great young running back Ashton Jeanty is leading the way in the backfield.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Have Most Complete Roster in Years

And the biggest thing for this offense is the offensive line. They have gotten the right people in the trenches to protect the running backs, which will set up the passing game. Kubiak's offense is going to win games for the Raiders; that is something we could not say about many former head coaches.

KIRK COUSINS ANDMAXX CROSBY | DarrellCraig Harris, OnSI

Then you go to the defensive side of the ball. It could be the best defense that the Raiders have had in a long time. Leading the way is the best defensive player in the NFL, Maxx Crosby. Now, he will have players who will help him out, as they have played in the biggest games, and some are Super Bowl Champions. That is going to go a long way for this team as it looks to build for the future.