Las Vegas Raiders QB Nathan Peterman Spoke from Practice, We Have Everything He Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
QB Nathan Peterman has been a star since joining the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Antonio, in the second half ofthe season last year, the team really stepped it up under your guidance, especially on defense, and you actually became part of the storyline in terms of your job. People chanting your name during the last game of the year. And I'm wondering this year, is there some kind of storyline or some rallying point that you sense that the team is going to take to get to that next level after the second half of last year?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I think we hit it on training camp, well some of our players did, where they were reading headlines of what the media is saying and predicting of our record and what they think of our defense and coaches and players. I mean, they're taking that to heart. And I think we got to go out there and obviously produce and change that narrative. But I think that will be one of the storylines. I think these guys, and I know for myself, we're tired of losing. This organization wantsto be consistent. We want to be in the hunt for the playoffs, and then have an opportunity to the win division and get that lottery ticket to the playoffs and get into the Super Bowl. So, that's our goals, like the other 31 teams in the National Football League, but I think thisteam is hungry to really prove what we did in the last nine games, especially our last month, wasn't a fluke.”
