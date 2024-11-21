Mark Davis Set to Sell More of the Raiders, Even After Adding Brady, Seymour
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' Mark Davis recently made a big splash when he added legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and defensive lineman Richard Seymour. as minority owners of the Silver and Black franchise.
Per a league source, Silver and Black owner Mark Davis is set to sell, “An additional 15% of the team” he inherited from his father, Al, in 2011.
Per the source, Silver Lake co-CEO and Endeavor chairman Egon Durban is one of the purchasers.
But Durban is not the only one.
According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, “Also buying into the Raiders alongside Durban is luxury golf resort developer and operator Michael Meldman and his family, with a deal in principle to acquire 7.5% of the Raiders, sources said. Meldman, 66, is the founder of Discovery Land Co. and a Las Vegas resident. If the deal is completed, both Meldman and Durban would hold equal 7.5% shares of the club.”
Despite selling off just over 25% of the team (If this 15% is approved) over the last few weeks, Davis remains the franchise leader and has the final say in the decision-making process. Per the source, “He remains the controlling owner.”
The NFL Owners will convene in Irving, Texas, on December 10-11.
According to the NFL Source, the NFL Finance Committee is expected to discuss the new-look Silver and Black ownership at that meeting and possibly present it to the entire ownership group for a vote.
One area of concern to the NFL would be Durban’s Endeavor holding interest in WME Sports.
Fischer gives a detailed explanation of the issue HERE. According to the source, “It is not expected to be a roadblock” to the approval."
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to release a statement on the potential changes to the ownership plan.
When the team hired Antonio Pierce last season, Richard Seymour was one of Davis's advisors.
Now officially an owner, Brady is expected to have a significant voice in football operations, according to sources in our previous reporting.
