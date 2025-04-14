Raiders' Tom Brady Teases Wrestling Appearance
As the offseason moves along, the next thing up for the Las Vegas Raiders is the 2025 NFL Draft which is less than two weeks away. But Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will look to make a pitstop at a special show over the weekend.
Now that Brady is part of the Raiders organization, his new home is Allegiant Stadium. This weekend, Allegiant Stadium will be the home of World Wrestling Entertainment and its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Many people call it the Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling.
The 41st edition of WrestleMania will take place in Las Vegas over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday and Brady has teased about making an appearance.
When asked about the event, this is what Tom Brady had to say.
"I may be there," Tom Brady told Fox News with a smile. "But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that."
Brady did not mention if he would be involved in anything that goes on during the show or if he will just be attending the event. We will have to wait to see if the seven-time Super Bowl Champion does get into the ring over the weekend. If he does, it would send shock waves across the whole sports world.
In the past, we have seen a lot of celebrities and professional sports athletes get involved with WWE and create special moments that fans will never forget.
In last year's WrestleMania, we saw former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce make an appearance that involved him getting into the ring and putting on a show.
"Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on "Monday Night Raw" last April and shared his Super Bowl rings with Logan Paul," said Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "He also stared down 6-foot-8 pro wrestler Braun Strowman after one of the big man’s matches."
If Brady does get into the ring, he has to make sure he does not get himself hurt because the Silver and Black need him in the 2025 NFL Draft and to finish off the offseason. Brady will have a lot of input on what the Raiders do in the draft and other big team decisions.
