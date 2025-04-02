Raiders Land OSU WR in Latest Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could take a slew of pieces with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but one glaring need all offseason to add to has been the offense. Luckily for the franchise, help could be on the way in several forms.
Over the course of the offseason, the Raiders have been linked to several offensive pieces to add to the roster, further pushing into the future under the new leadership assembled early into the new year.
While the Raiders will likely look into several options with their first-round draft pick, a bunch of names have repeated over and over again in the newer mock drafts. From Ashton Jeanty to Shedeur Sanders, the Raider Nation has seen it all.
Luckily for all of us, a new mock draft has come out to give new life to what direction the Raiders could go in the first round. In CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli's latest mock draft, he assembled prospects that competed in this past season's College Football Playoffs, giving Las Vegas a new prospect to look at and think about.
According to Fornelli, the Raiders will use their first sixth pick in the NFL Draft to select wide receiver Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State University. Egbuka could definitely be on the Raiders' radar, but it would most likely be after the first round. Regardless, here is what Fornelli had to say to back up his claim.
"There'd be plenty of debate over who the WR1 would be in this format, but I'm sticking with Egbuka. The polished Ohio State product would help the Raiders offense regardless of draft position," Fornelli wrote.
In four seasons with the Buckeyes, Egbuka dropped two seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more and had a ton to showcase in both the NFL Combine and pro day events. Former Raider and current NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has Egbuka high on his list for wide receiving draft prospects.
"He is a polished receiver, he is a plug and play guy, he is someone that I think could be a first round talent," Brooks said. "I think he is worthy of being selected in the first round. Whether he goes or not, I think you're getting a guy that can start and make an impact right away, whether it's in the slot or on the outside."
