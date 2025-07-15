Who Will Be Raiders Breakout Star?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for that next cornerback who can be a shutdown at the position. The Raiders are going to look at third-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett to be that player next year.
The Raiders will be looking to have a better defense next season as well. Bennett will be a big part of that, and he will look to have a bounce-back year in year two and look to be a good cornerback in the NFL.
One position that they are going young at once again will be the cornerback position. The Raiders will have Bennett lead the way next season for the Raiders. He will only be in his third season with the team, but has shown that he can play cornerback at the NFL level and has the potential to be a top cornerback in the league.
Last season, the Raiders had Bennett playing good football in the offseason and heading into the 2024 season. And in the games that Bennett played in, he looked like he was going to be special in his second season.
But Bennett faced injuries, and he was not healthy for the most part last season. But the Raiders like what he has shown, and next season they believe he can be the cornerback who is the leader in that position room
Pro Football Network picked Bennett to be the Raiders break out star for the 2025 season.
"Despite the Las Vegas Raiders’ struggles in pass defense last season, Jakorian Bennett emerged as a bright spot in the secondary. The second-year corner appeared in 10 games (seven starts), tallying 26 tackles and eight pass breakups.
According to Next Gen Stats, Bennett was targeted 45 times as the nearest defender and allowed a -10.2% catch rate over expected with an 86.9 passer rating.
Bennett’s sophomore season was cut short by a shoulder injury, but his production and physical profile point to a player ready for a breakout. If he stays healthy and tightens his coverage skills, Bennett could become a cornerstone of the Raiders’ defense and a much-needed playmaker in the secondary in 2025."
Bennett has some big shoes to fill, but he is ready for the opportunity that the Raiders are giving him. And do not be surprised if Bennett plays like a top cornerback next season.
