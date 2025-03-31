Raiders Listed As Free Agent Landing Spot for Amari Cooper
The Las Vegas Raiders still have a big question left unanswered ahead of the NFL draft. What are they going to do about their wide receiver room? They made all the right moves and were aggressive in reshaping their offense, but it's the one area they've left untouched.
Their trade for Geno Smith and acquisition of Raheem Mostert were steps in the right direction, but as of now, their best wide receiver is Jakobi Meyers. He's an underrated receiver in the league, but he's more valuable as a second option as opposed to your main guy.
Their best-receiving threat overall is Brock Bowers, and he should be getting the majority of the targets. However, if they choose to run it back next year with their two top receiving options being Meyers and Bowers, they still may have an ineffective offense.
The Pro Football and Sports Network recently published an article written by Will Ciccone that details the top destinations for free-agent veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. One of the teams listed was the Raiders, a move that would reunite Cooper with the team that drafted him.
"The Raiders’ top receiver in both touchdowns and yards last season was rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Jakobi Meyers was the only wideout to top 1,000 yards, with the WR room losing veteran Davante Adams in a trade with the New York Jets.
Tre Tucker showed flashes and is expected to step up alongside Meyers, with Pete Carroll now on the headset. Still, maybe a reunion with the team that drafted Cooper in 2015 gives the Raiders the veteran presence they’ve missed since Davante left", said Ciccone.
I think this would be a phenomenal move for the Raiders, as not only would it create a heartwarming storyline for the fans to follow throughout the season, but it would give Smith another reliable option to throw to.
Cooper isn't the same player who made it to the Pro Bowl five times and consistently racks up more than 1,000 yards. Cooper will be 31 next season, and it shows. He has difficulties staying on the field, but whenever he is playing, it's evident that he still has some gas left in the tank.
He wouldn't come in and change this offense dramatically, but adding a veteran presence to a somewhat young receiver room is always nice for development, especially when he isn't demanding too many targets in a game. The Raiders should give him a contract and hopefully, he'll stay with the team until he retires.
