WATCH: Go Insider Raiders Final Practice Before Heading to Neww Orleans

WATCH: Go Insider Raiders Final Practice Before Heading to New Orleans
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints (5-10) this weekend, where they might face longtime Silver and Black quarterback Derek Carr.
Before heading to the Big Easy this weekend, the Raiders just completed their final practice of the week, and we have several terrific videos to literally take you inside the practice as you watch.
You can watch all five of those videos below:
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce talked about what stands out to him about the Saints when he watches their tape. "I think defensively, just the way they're playing, playing hard. You can tell they're well coached up front. That front seven is really good with the linebackers and that D-line. They got some ball hawks obviously in the secondary with Kool-Aid [McKinstry] and Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] there. And I think offensively, this is a scheme that we're familiar with and you see throughout the entire league. Some explosive players there depending on who's in and out of the lineup. And I think the best thing about them is when you watch them, I mean, they're competing at a high level. You can tell their coach is doing a great job. [Darren] Rizzi is doing a good job getting those guys motivated and ready to play each and every week."
He also has a relationship with Derek Carr and his family and said, "Well, memories of Derek [Carr] are seeing him as a young teenager, young man with us during the Super Bowl run, when I played with his brother. I've known Derek for a long time. Known that family for a long time. Lot of respect for Derek as a pro, as a man, as a person. Wish him all the best, and if we see him, that's even better."
For the Silver and Black, a win would be gigantic in many ways.
First it would show that the team is finishing stronger after a dissapointing season by winning two games in a row. That is a positive.
Secondly, a win would put them farther down the 2025 NFL Draft order, something that would certainly make their draft pick less attractictive.
