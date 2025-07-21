Will The Raiders Get the Devin White of Old?
The Las Vegas Raiders defense will have a lot of new pieces on its team next season. The Raiders at the linebacker position are going to look new as well. That is one position for the Silver and Black that had a lot of turnaround this offseason. But the Raiders did do something about it. They did bring in a couple of veteran linebackers to lead that part of the defense next season.
One of those players was veteran linebacker Devin White.
The Raiders did not re-sign linebackers Robert Spillane or Divine Deablo. Those players were in the middle of the defense over the last few seasons. The biggest shock was when the Raiders let Spillane walk this offseason. Maybe people thought that if there was one player that the Raiders were going to keep, it was going to be Spillane. He was great for the Raiders during his time in Las Vegas.
White has been a good linebacker in the NFL, but over the last few seasons, he has been looking to get back on track. Coming to Las Vegas can be that fresh start for White. He knew Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, well. Spytek was one member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' scouting department who drafted White.
Raiders' new head coach Pete Carroll has always liked having veteran leaders on the field on both sides of the ball. But White is going to have to prove it next season on the field.
He knows that new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll also likes having a veteran linebacker playing on this defense. That is one huge reason the Raiders went after White as well.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the White and if they can get the old version of him on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"All of his career, I have been a Devin White guy," said Carpenter. "I liked him coming out of college. I liked his vision. I like his ability to see all the things that he does. He was injured. Now they believe that he is 100 percent healthy. If the Raiders get the Devin White of old with Elandon Roberts, I think their linebacker core will be better than last year. Some of the parts will be better."
