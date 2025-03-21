Zamir White Entering Make or Break Year for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders must find a spark for their run game in 2025.
The league appears to be shifting back towards a run-heavy attack, as the NFL saw players like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry carry their teams to success.
The Raiders were arguably the worst rushing attack in the league in 2024, which cannot repeat itself in 2025 if they want to break their playoff drought.
Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll at the end of January, a coach who made a living by running the football at a high level with the Seattle Seahawks. He will likely want to replicate that with the Silver and Black.
Are the Raiders equipped to do that? Only if they continue to add to their running back room.
New general manager John Spytek signed Raheem Mostert to bolster the run game, but at 32 years old, he cannot be relied on to carry the run game. The Raiders must find more talent to bolster their rushing attack.
Could that come in-house? The Raiders have a young running back in Zamir White, who is looking to prove himself in a make-or-break 2025 season.
White had an impressive end to the 2023 season, rushing for 397 yards in the final four games. It inspired Raider Nation to believe he would continue that production into 2024.
However, that production did not carry over. White rushed for just 183 yards and one touchdown, dealing with injuries along the way.
The Raiders know they must improve their run game, which is why they brought in Mostert and have been linked to Boise State star Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.
White has something to prove entering his fourth season in the league. There have been flashes of brilliance, but they have not been consistent.
White is a tough runner who is tough to tackle when he gets into the open field. If the offensive line blocks for him, he will find running room and create positive gains for the offense.
He must showcase his talents in 2025 if he wants to have a future with the Silver and Black.
With a coach who can maximize his talents and improvements on the offensive line, it is up to White to prove he belongs in the league.
