2025 NFL Draft: Where Analyst Believes Rams Should Focus
The Los Angeles Rams have been quietly building a strong core through the NFL Draft over the years. However, without a strong scouting personnel in James Gladstone, who's now the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager, the Rams could be in for a bit of a hard time when it comes to evaluating talent.
That's not to say that the franchise won't be able to succeed, though. There are several to the scouting crew that make the front office's job quite easy. But, the Rams are in a position where they need to select necessary prospects, not just the best ones available.
That being said, some of the needs of the franchise lies within the defensive core, believe it or not. With quarterback Matthew Stafford returning, the need for a quarterback isn't so dire as it once was thought to be. You may be asking yourself, "Our defense was fine last season, why do we need more?"
The Rams as a defensive unit ranked 26th in the National Football League in average offensive net yards allowed per game. Yes, the young core has a ton of upside, but it's crucial to add more pieces to the puzzle through the NFL Draft before they turn to free agency.
According to analyst Chris Simms, the Rams should be prioritizing the defense, primarily at this position.
"I don't think anybody looks at the Rams and goes, 'Ooo, the secondary is really special, especially the cornerback," Simms said. "I think this is the most pressing need: middle linebacker. Somebody in the middle of the field to be that guy that runs around, blitzing, running sideline to sideline, doing all that. At 26, that could be there."
The franchise does possess Nate Landman and Omar Speights at both inside linebacker positions. Given that Landman is new to the team and Speights started 10 games last season as a rookie, Simms does make a point in what area should be improved.
However, Landman has shown he can be a strong and reliable defender, once collecting over 100 total tackles with the Atlanta Falcons no less than two seasons ago. The Rams should consider their options before they select, but fans shouldn't be suprised if they do add to the defensive scheme.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE