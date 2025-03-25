How Nate Landman Can Shine in Rams Defense
The Los Angeles Rams added one of the more underrated linebackers in the National Football League over the last two seasons in Nate Landman. Giving him a one year deal should only benefit the Rams, but Landman easily has the chance to shine for the franchise to earn a future role.
Landman is the epitome of hard work, given he went as an undrafted free agent who would eventually get picked up by the Atlanta Falcons. Over his three seasons in Atlanta, Ladman shined in his second and third season, dropping the bulk of his career total tackles.
Collecting 191 total tackles over the last two seasons, including 105 solo tackles, six forced fumbles, and 18 stuffs. The six foot three inch 260 pounder fills in the inside linebacker role nicely given the large absence left by Christian Rozeboom who took his talents to the Carolina Panthers.
Seeing how successful defensive coordinator Chris Shula was in his first season as the DC coach in Los Angeles, molding Landman into the defense should not be an issue. Landman's strong defense against the run game will likely. be his calling to the Rams defense going into the 2025-26 campaign.
The approach that Landman has going into the season will not be any different as it was during his time with the Falcons, as joining the franchise was an obvious choice for the west coast kid.
"There's going to be differences for sure, everyone has their own flavor, but I am excited to have some familiarity with the defense. Knowing how we want to attack offenses, some of the schemes stuff, some of the verbiage, I think that'll make an easy transition for me," Landman said.
Landman touted his relationship with Rams' Senior Defensive Assistant Jimmy Lake as a strong part in what brought him to Los Angeles. Also seeing what Shula was able to do with the young Rams talent should be eye-opening for any player looking to make an impact for a franchise.
If Landman continues his dominance or even improves back to his 2023 form, the Rams defense could easily be one of the more feared lines in the NFL going into the new season.
