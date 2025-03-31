2025 NFL Draft: Rams Should Target Michigan Star
The Los Angeles Rams have a decision to make next offseason regarding their starting running back, Kyren Williams. His rookie contract will expire next offseason, and it's up to the Ram's front office to decide whether or not they're going to pay him or let him walk into free agency.
The Rams are in the midst of their Super Bowl window, and they may not be able to afford to pay Williams the contract he wants. After a successful free agency period, the Rams are most likely done with adding any more players onto their roster.
Luckily for them, they have players on their roster who are under contract for longer than Williams is who could step up and replace him if need be. The most promising player the Rams hope to see develop is Blake Corum, a running back they drafted last year.
Corum was drafted out of the University of Michigan, and in case the Rams don't want to give Williams a hefty contract next offseason, he'll be their starting running back for the future. However, I think it's in the Ram's best interest if they target another running back out of Michigan in this year's draft class.
Donovan Edwards is a running back prospect who tested very well at the NFL combine. He showed off his impressive strength by doing 23 reps at the bench press, but the most impressive trait he displayed was his speed.
He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and ran the 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds. His vertical was also impressive, and other than being a bit undersized, he looks like a premier running back prospect. By no means is running back a need for this team, but if they were to target him in later rounds, I think it would work out very well for them.
In 2024, Edwards ran the ball 128 times for 589 yards and four touchdowns. I think he'd be a perfect pickup for the Rams if they drafted him in the sixth round. Beyond Corum, they don't have much depth at the position, and he has the upside to be their potential starter in the future.
