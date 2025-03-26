NFL Draft: Rams Address Defense In Latest Sports Illustrated Mock
The Los Angeles Rams have seen great success over the past few seasons with their draft selections, especially those who have made immediate impacts. Last season, the Rams saw a great increase to the defense after the strong additions of Jared Verse Braden Fiske just to name a few.
With the 2025 NFL Draft coming up, the Rams will once again be on the hot seat with their first round pick, knowing it could impact the chances of back to back division winning seasons. Staying on course, the franchise in a recent mock draft leaned towards adding to the defense again with their first round selection.
According to Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated, the Rams franchise would lean into filling their cornerback depth even further by selecting Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky. The Kentucky product shined primarily in his second season with the program, enough to be put on franchises' radars.
"The Rams have a well-built roster and are more in the market of upgrading rather than filling glaring holes. Hairston ran a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash at the combine, and he ranked fifth nationally with five interceptions in 2023. Injuries marred his final season at Kentucky, but Hairston is loose, plays with good eyes and has the confidence to survive on an island," Flick wrote.
The five foot eleven inch 183 pounder would primarily add speed to the defense, as Flick talked about in his reasoning behind the draft selection. Hairston's second season was terrific for the Wildcats, where he collected 66 total tackles, 53 solo tackles, six passes defended and even scored two touchdowns on the back of his five interceptions.
As a Wildcat for the past three seasons, Hairston has collected a collegiate career total of 87 total tackles, 19 of which coming in 2024's campaign. That lack of production this past season due to injuries could set back the Kentucky product in the draft pool, but he is still a decorated player that needs to be considered.
Adding a player such as Hairston to the cause could push the Rams defense to be exactly what they need it to be; among the Top 10. Given the Rams' new boosted offense, evening out the defense should make the franchise a top choice at returning to the top of the NFC West division.
