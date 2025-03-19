NFL Draft: Will Rams Make Big Investment In Offense?
The Rams have once again been linked with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland as the team selected him in Pro Football Focus John Kosko's latest mock draft.
The Rams, unlike in other scenarios, were able to select Loveland with the 26th overall pick.
"After releasing Cooper Kupp, the Rams need a reliable weapon to play in-line and as a big slot. Loveland is the perfect fit for that role, as his length would give quarterback Matthew Stafford a big target over the middle of the field." Wrote Kosko. "While he lacks consistent power as a run blocker, Loveland, if utilized properly, can thrive as a weapon in the passing game."
If the Rams could land Loveland, they will, even over a cornerback. Loveland is the perfect weapon, especially considering who Matthew Stafford is throwing to already. While Loveland does leave a bit more to be desired as a blocker, he will grow in that role and he doesn't need to perform right away, especially with the return of Tyler Higbee.
If the team does draft Loveland, expect the Rams to run a lot more play action with Stafford under center as Loveland is phenomenal at creating separation, especially against linebackers.
However the issue with Loveland isn't about fit, it's about availability and it's likely he won't be available at 26.
Denver, who was mocked Ashton Jeanty, could remain interested in Loveland, despite signing Evan Engram. Also, it's doubtful Jeanty falls to Denver, especially with most analysts believing he won't go past the sixth overall pick, owned by the Raiders.
The Chargers, who pick at 22 also need a tight end, Justin Herbert needs another weapon, and Loveland's former head coach at Michigan is Jim Harbaugh who is the current Chargers head man.
The Chargers are predicted to draft Mike Green.
"With Joey Bosa joining the Bills this offseason and Khalil Mack nearing the end of his career, the Chargers find their next pass rusher in Green." Wrote Kosko. "Projecting his landing spot is challenging due to his off-field question marks, but his ability isn't in question. Green's 93.6 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons was the best among qualifying FBS edge defenders."
