Why the Rams Should Not Draft Donovan Ezeiruaku Early
Donovan Ezeiruaku is an extremely talented player who has the film that is likely to translate. He's a Ted Hendricks award winner, a consensus All-American, and someone who will make an NFL team happy.
That team should not be the Rams. More specifically, the Rams with the 26th overall pick. If the Rams trade back, grab a couple more picks, then have at it. But if the team is set at staying still, they can not afford to add another defensive end when there are more pressing needs to address.
The reason why this is being said is due to Maurice Jones-Drew mocking Ezeiruaku to the Rams with the 26th pick.
"You can never have enough pass rushers in the NFL, so the Rams take Ezeiruaku to boost an already strong front." Wrote Jones-Drew. "He's relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and should find success alongside fellow young stars Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Jared Verse."
Jones-Drew is right. However, the Rams do not have a second-round pick which means if they want to address the cornerback position, they would have to wait until the 90th pick unless they trade up.
They need a true shutdown corner, and they will not get that at pick 90. What they could get at pick 90 is a valuable pass rusher, as there are many top edge players in the draft, and not every team needs to draft one right away.
The Rams could also pair their two third-round picks to move up in the draft, and let's not forget that Trey Hendrickson could be in play sooner rather than later, even though that could take some financial gymnastics to pull off.
In 2024, Ezeiruaku had a massive season. He recorded 37 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
If the Rams could somehow grab him and a corner, it would be an ideal draft. Unfortunately, conversations held with people around the league point to Ezeiruaku going in the late first to the early second with Detroit consistently popping up in those talks.
It may not be ideal, but this was the price to pay to get Braden Fiske and we all agree that was a price worth paying.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now.
Take a second and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE