One Free Agency Move Rams Made That Threatens 49ers
Since 2019, the 49ers had full ownership of the Rams.
There wasn't a single thing Los Angeles could do whenever they went head-to-head with San Francisco. That ended in 2024 when the Rams swept the 49ers.
It could be the start of their streak of ownership as an act of revenge against the 49ers. That is a fairly likely scenario with one of their free agent moves.
One of the free agent signings made by the Rams that threatens the 49ers is wide receiver Davante Adams. His skill level seems to get downplayed because he joined the Raiders and Jets.
Make no mistake. Adams is still a top-10 receiver in the NFL. He is a player that I loved for the 49ers, but it makes sense why they didn't go after him. He was too expensive to go after, given the 49ers weren't desperate for a receiver.
Unfortunately, the Rams swooped him up and have improved their offense substantially. Giving Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay such a high level receiver who is interchangeable like Adams is a nightmare.
It was already bad enough that the Rams hit on drafting Puca Nakua, but now they get rid of Cooper Kupp and upgrade massively with Adams.
The 49ers don't have the cornerbacks to consistently hold up against Adams. Deommodore Lenoir might do well, but it will be scary for Renardo Green.
Facing the Rams means the 49ers will need a strong outing from their pass rush. They will need them to disrupt the timing of the Rams' offense and fluster Stafford.
Otherwise, it is going to be a long day for the 49ers with the offense needing to pick up the slack.