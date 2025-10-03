What Matthew Stafford Said After Rams’ Defeat vs. 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in week five action from SoFi Stadium. In the battle for first place in the NFC West, the two sides, familiar with each other, reignited their feud after the Rams swept San Francisco last season.
Following the contest, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media from the podium before the team opened up their locker room.
Earlier in the week, Stafford shared his opinions and observations on the 49ers.
Q: What it’s like preparing for 49ers’ ILB Fred Warner?
“He is an excellent player," stated Stafford. "He is great in the run and great in the pass. He's a really intelligent player. He’s a good blitzer. Everything you'd want in a linebacker, he has it. He has great command over what they're doing as well. He’s always the heartbeat of that defense and makes it go. It’s always a big challenge going against Fred [Warner].”
Q: What is it about the 49ers/Rams matchup that means rivalry to him?
"I think for the last eight to 10 years, they've been really good football teams. It's been great battles. The games have meant a lot, whether they're early in the season and they mean a lot later on or they're happening later in the season and they mean a lot. All of our division games are tough. I feel like we've got a great division, if not the best division in football at the moment. The 49ers are no different, big challenge. I think [there are] two really good head coaches, two really great coordinators on both sides and good players. It’s everything you want in a matchup.”
Stafford is coming off leading a game-winning drive last Sunday against the Colts. He spoke about his game-winning pass to Tutu Atwell.
"Yeah, it's not the first read. I don't think I've thrown that route on that play since I've been here. I know what I have in a game, I have not I don't think, so it's very rarely thrown. I knew they were in man coverage. I was not expecting to see 10 coming out of the break."
"I think it was going to be another backer that would've guarded the back. I don't think it would've affected that play as far as where it went. I mean, it wasn't like they were going to have two over there or something like that. It didn't affect the play too much. It probably helped if I'd have thrown it to the back. He would have been pretty open, probably.”
