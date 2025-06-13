Rams' Battling First Adversity of 2025
While it was all smiles for the Rams throughout OTAs, the honeymoon is over, and it's chin-check time for Sean McVay and the franchise. The makings of a championship-level organization isn't about who has the best roster or production, it's about which teams are able to handle the curveball, and several have been thrown at the Rams over the past week.
Here's what's happening.
Rams' starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is reportedly dealing with a case of blood clots. Jackson, who had to miss a fair portion of the 2022 season due to the diagnosis, is key to the season, but at this time, it is unknown how much time he will miss and if there's a legitimate possibility he could miss key time when the season is over.
If he does miss time, it appears the Rams have two older options to replace Jackson in David Quessenberry and D.J. Humphries. However, will either man be able to hold up against to speedy and strong edge rushers of the NFC West? Will they be fast enough to be used on screen plays? Will it force Sean McVay to call more six-man protection? The team will have to answer those questions.
Jackson's absence would also mean that, barring any surprises, Coleman Shelton likely has the starting center job locked up due to his veteran presence, especially if the Rams need to change up protection calls of the move is help Jackson's replacement.
In the same breath, Kyren Williams just got more important. Williams, the undisputed best pass blocking running back on the Rams may be called on more to help assist, making up the gap in ability between Jackson and his backup.
“Yeah, there are a lot of discussions that are consistently going on," stated McVay before Tuesday's OTAs regarding talks on Williams' extension.
"Like I said, (Agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) has been great to be able to work with and those conversations go back to even before, but really when you look at the league meetings and then just some of the back and forth that exists. (Senior Manager, Football Administration) Matthew Shearin has been outstanding in a lot of the communication as it relates to Drew and I feel like it's been really positive. And what I love is that Kyren has been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does, and so I’ve been pleased and we'll see if there's an opportunity to be able to land that plane. Good progress, but nothing to report as far as any deal right now.”
It's dominos and the first one has fallen. These next few weeks will be critical to the Rams' having success in 2025 and the decisions made leading into minicamp may define Les Snead's legacy.
