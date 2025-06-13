BREAKING: Rams' Alaric Jackson Dealing With Blood Clots
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson has once again been diagnosed with blood clots.
"Rams OT Alaric Jackson, a key member of the O-line who just signed an extension, is dealing with blood clots once again, per The Insiders," wrote Rapoport. "Similar to what he had in 2022. While the belief is he’ll play in 2025, there are still questions. That explains the DJ Humphries signing."
It is not known at this time the extent of the issue regarding how much time Jackson will miss, but back in November 16th, 2022, Jackson went on season-ending injured reserve in his first reported case of blood clots during his professional career.
In February 2025, Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million extension after have back-to-back breakout seasons.
Jackson, an undrafted free agent, won the starting job from Joe Noteboom, becoming the official heir to Andrew Whitworth while establishing one of the best tackle duos in the NFL with Rob Havenstein, while creating a stout partnership with Steve Avila along the left side of the offensive line
In recent weeks, the Rams have added both D.J. Humphries and David Quessenberry to their offensive line.
As things currently sit, Humphries, Quessenberry, AJ Arcuri, KT Leveston, Warren McClendon Jr, and Trey Wedig, will be competing for the starting job and two backup positions as the Rams and Jackson figure out what will be their long term plan regarding his health.
With Jackson's expected absence, this throws a wrench in the Rams' ability to run the football. Jackson was a dominant force up front for the Rams, helping Kyren Williams achieve two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and now Williams' contract extension negotiations take a new dynamic
Matthew Stafford spoke about Williams' contract situation.
“I'm hesitant to talk about anybody else's business. I just know the kind of player that Kyren is and the kind of human being and the teammate that he is. We all love and respect him. The way he goes about his business, the way he works, the way he plays the game, it jumps off the screen. I know to you guys as well, just the passion that he plays with, so not surprising that he's out here when the football is put down on the ground he's playing. Whatever needs to happen for him and for us as a team, that's not my business, but I love having him as a teammate, love him and I respect the way he plays and goes about his business.”
With Jackson's future unknown, the Rams may be forced to extend Williams sooner than expected due to his abilities as a pass blocker, as extra protection for Stafford if Jackson is out for an extended period of time will be critical.
