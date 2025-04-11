Analyst Details Rams' Needs Entering NFL Draft
While the Rams do not have any pressing needs, they do have holes in their roster entering the 2025 season that must be addressed. Cornerback and linebacker are the most important positions to round out before the start of the season.
However, the Rams need to lay the foundation for potential departures that could happen over the next two off-seasons. The Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker listed his "state of the Rams" before the 2025 NFL Draft, listing the positions the Rams need to look to invest in.
"Technically, the Rams’ current roster doesn’t have any positions where there isn’t an overtly clear starter after the team's moves in free agency," wrote Locker.
"At the same time, Los Angeles' defense could still use reinforcements at cornerback, where Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams failed to reach a 63.0 PFF coverage grade; at linebacker, where Nate Landman and Omar Speights both played fewer than 550 snaps; and at safety, where Kam Curl and Quentin Lake are on one-year contracts."
"Quarterback is a highly intriguing position for the Rams. The team redid Matthew Stafford’s deal to keep him in the saddle, but his status feels very tentative at age 37. Don’t be surprised if Sean McVay adds a developmental quarterback on Day 2 or 3 to potentially groom as a successor."
Quarterback is a position that has been discussed a lot. Especially with Jaxson Dart. However, they do have Jimmy Garoppolo in place to hold down the fort for a year or longer. Plus, there is no guarantee Stafford will retire after this season.
The Rams may want to look for the heir apparent to Rob Havenstein, considering his age and injury history. Kevin Dotson's deal expires in two years which makes him a cut candidate after the 2026 season. Considering Steve Avila is due for an extension after 2025, the Rams may want to start grooming Dotson's potential replacement.
Safety and nickelback in consideration for Curl and Lake. Receiver as well as Tutu Atwell is on a one-year deal, and Davante Adams is only on a two-year deal. The Rams may want to add a tight end as Tyler Higbee has struggled with his health after suffering a controversial hit in the 2024 Wild Card loss to Detroit.
Lots of decisions for the Rams to make.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI today.
Please let us know your thoughts when you go like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE