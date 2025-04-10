Draft Analyst Loves Jaxson Dart to the Rams
The Rams are once again linked to Ole Miss quarterback. It's time to face facts about Dart, these rumors will not end until he is drafted.
Sean McVay tempered the fires at the NFL Owners meeting and then stoked the flames by bringing in Dart for a meeting that was described as the team "spending considerable time" with him.
So if Dart isn't going away, let's embrace what could be reality. A reality a lot of media members, analysts, and experts support. One of those is Bill Sparks, a man who sees Dart as a potential option at pick 26 for Los Angeles.
"Jaxson Dart enters the draft with a resume full of flashy highs, scary lows, and overall resilience." Wrote Sparks. "The Ole Miss quarterback took significant strides in 2024, showing improved accuracy, poise, and leadership."
"Dart has a quick release, a high football IQ, and good mobility— all traits that Sean McVay values in his quarterbacks."
"Unlike Shough, Dart doesn’t boast overwhelming arm strength, but his timing and touch compensate well, making him able to make every NFL throw, while deeper passes may flutter on him. He’s adept at throwing on the run and excels in RPO and play-action concepts."
"Dart also brings mobility and toughness, frequently taking hits and bouncing back. For the Rams, who may be looking to restock their quarterback room with youth, Dart could be another option to stash and develop."
"However, Dart will need some seasoning in an NFL offense and work on his post-snap processing before seeing the field."
Watching Dart on film with the mindset of how to make him fit in the Rams' system, there are some opportunities and advantages.
The pistol formation could be lethal. Dart's mobility could see up passing lanes off play action. Almost the next level of the RPO offense Dart ran in college, instead of it being based on reads, it's based on strategically attacking weak points in defenses to make them adjust and then exploit them on the adjustments.
McVay could also move the pocket to set up some big play shots for him. Have him get comfortable, making in-game throws under limited pressure.
McVay could also use Dart to operate his standard offense to great effect. A choice to consider.
