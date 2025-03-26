Former NFL GM Wants Top QB Prospect on the Rams
Once again, it is confirmed that until someone selects Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, rumors and propositions linking Dart to the Los Angeles Rams will not cease. The general belief when it comes to why Dart would succeed with the Rams remains the same.
Dart would be entering a stable situation with an offensive-minded head coach who is a Super Bowl champion and known QB developer. Dart has fantastic stats, beautiful throws and several unique tools that could make him a dangerous threat in the modern NFL.
Dart succeeded in the same conference that NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels did just a season ago. Both men have strong arms, similar frames, and are extremely mobile. Daniels just led the Washington Commanders to the NFC title game, ending a two-decade drought without a playoff win.
Dart wouldn't have to start right away, the Rams would have a lot of money once Matthew Stafford's contract is off the books, and the team is competing for a championship right now.
Thus, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum supported a scenario where Dart joins the Rams.
"I'm not comparing Jaxson Dart to Patrick Mahomes with this statement, but if you go back a couple of years ago with Kansas City, they went to the playoffs with Alex Smith, and opportunistically they traded up for Patrick Mahomes, the rest is history." Said Tannenbaum. "If I am the Rams, they have done a great job with all that great young talent on the defense, if we, the four of us, were running the Rams, we'd have to assume that Matt Stafford is a year to year proposition."
"If you can get Jaxson Dart, who led the NCAA in yards per pass attempt, which tells me he gets the ball down the field, as we're looking at here, he has great upside. And if you can pair Jaxson Dart on a rookie contract with Sean McVay, sign me up!"
There is one difference between the Chiefs and Rams situation. Alex Smith never won a Super Bowl. Stafford has.
The question for the Rams is are they willing to add a potential QB of the future at the cost of strengthening their roster for a title push this year? If they are, Dart may be in play.
