Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr Presents Massive Challenge to the Rams
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr torched the Los Angeles Rams in both matchups between the franchises last season. In fact, despite what some consider a poor start to his career, Harrison was above average, with his numbers being criticized for not being at the level of fellow 2024 NFL Draft classmates Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
The truth is that Harrison is on a standard development track, and his dominance against not just the Rams but also the NFC West has ESPN's Dan Graziano asking if Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jrwill be linking up more consistently in 2025.
"Harrison's rookie season was fine -- 62 catches, 885 yards and eight touchdowns," wrote Graziano. "But as the fourth pick of the 2024 draft and given his college performance, he was supposed to take the NFL by storm right out of the gate. Instead, he was the No. 2 option in the Cardinals' passing game behind tight end Trey McBride.
"More is expected in Harrison's second season, and the same can be said of Murray in his seventh. Arizona made almost no changes on offense this offseason after finishing ninth in offensive EPA in 2024. The Cardinals beefed up on defense, hoping that will be enough to make them contenders. But Murray and the offense have to take a step forward if that's to happen, and a breakout for Harrison will help."
The Rams must be ready to take on the Cardinals, as they may present the biggest threat to the NFC West crown.
Harrison's production last season was limited by Murrray consistently targeting McBride but now that McBride is one of the hightest paid tight ends in football, defenses may stack the box to stop him on the inside, giving Harrison more one on one opportunities on the outside.
The Rams were heavily criticized by the fan base for not bringing in a corner that the public regards as the type of talent that could singlehandedly eliminate Harrison from the game plan. Since they didn't, it's up to defensive cooordinator Chris Shula to assign matchups or scheme up a coverage to limit Harrison, something he failed to do last season.
Perhaps a barometer to see if he's ready for a head coaching job of his own.
