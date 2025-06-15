Did Atlanta Falcons Gift Rams a Chance at Next QB?
When the Atlanta Falcons made their move to acquire James Pearce Jr, they called their old scout, Les Snead, and the Los Angeles Rams, making a move for the Rams' 26th overall pick.
During the trade, the Falcons sent a 2026 first-round pick to Los Angeles, and now, according to Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman, the Rams should use that pick to select South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
"Matthew Stafford has been rumored to be considering retirement for the last few offseasons, and while he is back with the Rams for the 2025 season, it is very likely that he only has a few years left," wrote Weissman. "Adding a young quarterback through the draft feels like a must for the Rams."
"LaNorris Sellers is an incredibly fun prospect who is oozing with potential. He is thick, athletic and has a rocket arm. He is able to make plays both within and out of structure and would be a great ball of clay for Sean McVay to try and mold."
Try and mold is a term I wouldn't use. Fine-tune is the term I would. Sellers has incredible athleticism, with a rocket arm and solid downfield vision. He's also going to have another year of collegiate development, and if Stafford plays in 2026, that's two years of development before being thrown into critical situations.
Sellers is the modern embodiment of Steve McNair. Sellers has the build, the frame, the footwork, the film and the numbers to emulate the late, great legend who should be in the NFL Hall of Fame but that's a discussion for another time.
ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote a full workup on Sellers.
"Where he excels: Sellers is a toolsy, explosive dual-threat passer who completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns," wrote Reid.
"On the ground, he rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He can easily throw to every level of the field and his compact, strong frame makes him a game changer on designed QB runs. Sellers' unique strength and vision in the pocket allows him to make plays in unfavorable situations. Many of his top highlights last season were the result of him avoiding and shaking off tacklers. His raw ability, tools, youth (he's 20 years old) and projected ascension are selling points teams are willing to bet on early in the draft."
"Where he needs work: The offense Sellers ran last season was a simplistic mixture of mesh concepts, pre-snap reads and an occasional go route. He threw 27.4% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage, which ranked 92nd in the FBS. Along with increasing his understanding and advancement of concepts, Sellers needs to take better care of the ball. He had 11 fumbles (six lost) last season. He also needs to make decisions quicker -- his 3.06-second average time to throw was the 11th-slowest in the country."
Les Snead continues to set up the foundation of success.
