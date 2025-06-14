Former Rams Assistant Finds Himself in Unwinnable Situation
The Los Angeles Rams NFC Lite, also known as the Atlanta Falcons, are in a world of hurt due to the Kirk Cousins contract situation. Also, the Falcons used to be the Los Angeles Rams lite until the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to stack their front office and coaching staff with Rams-affiliated individuals but that's a conversation for another time.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer highlighted those issues, especially when it comes to an inability to move Cousins. So we're going to dissect Breer's report, and talk about how those moves will affect the Rams.
"The lack of a Kirk Cousins trade at this point in the offseason is due to the actions of all three parties needed to complete a deal: the Falcons, the quarterback-hungry suitors and Cousins himself," wrote Breer.
"First, as far as the Falcons, their culpability comes down to money. They went past the mid-March vesting date for a $10 million roster bonus for 2026 becoming fully guaranteed, ticking the number they were responsible for from $90 million to $100 million. In doing so, they were implicitly saying they’d rather have two years of Cousins, even if one of those years were with Cousins as a backup, at $100 million than a single year at $90 million. And, since, they’ve been unwilling to take on enough of his money to facilitate a deal."
There is a reality where Matthew Stafford retires after this season. If that happens, trust that Cousins would be on a short list of veteran quarterbacks McVay may look at to replace Stafford either as a bridge or permanently. Keep in mind that in (former Rams assistant) Zac Robinson's offense, Cousins went supernova during the first several weeks of the season, and the Rams may think they know the answer to fix his fall-off.
"Second, other teams involved (Cleveland and Pittsburgh inquired) weren’t willing to take on the $27.5 million for this year in full, in addition to the $10 million for next 2026. Any discussion on the deal, at least as far as I’ve been able to ascertain, would’ve required the Falcons to essentially “buy” a draft pick by taking on a good chunk of Cousins’s salary."
If Cousins cap hit continues to drop dramatically, we could see become avalible for cheap, like day three pick cheap just for Atlanta to be able to move him and perhaps make something of Michael Penix Jr's rookie contract.
Cousins played for McVay in Washington and for former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.
"Third, Cousins took the tact in March and April to see how the draft played out before waiving his no-trade clause, to try to avoid a situation like the one he was in last year when the Falcons signed him and then took Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick. Did he overplay his hand? Somebody could argue yes, based on his current position. But, again, action on Cousins was tepid enough to wonder if a deal could be done."
That may happen again. The Rams own two first-round picks, one being Atlanta's, and all expectations regarding them scream the Rams are taking a quarterback. Cousins may reject a move and thus, Jimmy Garoppolo may get the nod, but at a price, considering Garoppolo hits the open market after this season.
"Atlanta moves toward training camp with Penix entrenched as the starter and Cousins as the backup. And, at least for now, it looks like it would take a material change to someone else’s quarterback situation to provoke a trade—and, of course, the blessing of Cousins, who might be hesitant to move his family after camp is underway."
And thus the final hurdle. The family. Stafford never wanted to leave Los Angeles, citing his family. Cousins has never lived on the West Coast. His wife is from Atlanta. Cousins may honestly be riding out his deal with Atlanta before retiring.
The Falcons mismanaged Cousins from the jump, and as a result, the Falcons have limited cap space with a quarterback on a rookie deal, a fan base that has minimal confidence in Morris and no confidence in GM Terry Fontenot, and now Cousins may be off the table for the Rams.
While Rams fans may rejoice at that notion, that's one less option for Sean McVay, and while Stafford loves football and looks great, it's gotta end someday, and McVay should have every option possible at his disposal.
