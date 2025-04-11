Who Is the Biggest Draft Bust in Rams History?
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the National Football League are putting their final draft preparations in place. They are putting together their final scouting reports, draft boards, and which players they want to go after in a couple of weeks. It is also an exciting time for prospects and the fans around the league.
As we inch closer to draft day, it is a very important time for teams to build from the draft and set their future up for success. Teams want to make sure they get the right players in their building and players that are best for their team and scheme. In the last few drafts, the Rams franchise has done an excellent job in doing exactly that and putting the pieces in order from the draft.
What feels like a time where teams are setting themselves up for future glory can also set their franchise back years and years by the way they draft players. Lately, it has not felt like that for the Rams franchise, especially since they moved back to Los Angeles. They have found talent in any round of the draft, and they have developed their players well.
But like every other team, the Rams have had their share of bad draft picks, and most came from the first round. From the bad picks in Rams history, who takes the number one spot for being the biggest bust in their franchise's history?
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave his list for every team's biggest draft bust, and for the Rams, it was in the 2009 NFL Draft when the Rams took offensive tackle Jason Smith with the second overall pick.
"Smith was thought to be the cornerstone of what had become a long rebuild. Instead, he delayed the build even further by becoming one of the worst players ever selected in that slot. Smith started 26 games for St. Louis over three years before finishing his career in 2012 with the New York Jets as a backup," said Verderame.
The Rams have not had to worry about first round picks lately. Since 2020, the Rams have only had one first-round pick and that was in last year's draft. The Rams will look to make it back-to-back good first-round picks.
