Who Do Rams Take in SI's All-Trade Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams are about to enter one of their favorite parts of the offseason and that is the NFL Draft. The Rams over the last couple of years have been excellent in finding the right players no matter what round they are picking at or how many draft picks they have.
They have been on a roll in finding players that have played well early in their careers and will look to do the same in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams will start the draft this year with the 26th overall pick. This will be only the second time since 2020 that the Rams have a first-round pick. But the Rams have still figured out how to build from the draft with a first-round pick.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are also not scared to make trades in the draft as well. If they have a player that they think they cannot get when they select, they will do whatever to trade up and select that player.
The Rams will soon have their final draft board up with the players they want to go after. They want to make sure they get the players that will give there franchise the best chance to be successful.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has the Rams trading up two picks to the No. 24 spot with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Rams will receive the No. 24 pick and they will send the No. 26, No. 195, No. 201, and the No. 202 picks to the Vikings.
With the 24th pick Verderame has the Rams taking linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of the University of Alabama.
"The Rams have one of the best, young front fours in the game. However, they could use a little punch at the second level. Enter Campbell, who might be the best pure linebacker in this class. Campbell was a star for the Crimson Tide, posting 117 tackles and five sacks last season. He also has some chops in pass coverage, totaling two interceptions," said Verderame.
Campbell is an excellent pick for the Rams because he is a player who can help in pass coverage and stop the run in the middle of the defense. That is one area the Rams struggled in all of last season.
Remember to make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all updates.
Also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.