Rams' McVay on Performance of Running Backs vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off their preseason with a win over 'America's Team,' the Dallas Cowboys, 31-21, in an impressive showing from several key depth players on the 90-man roster. Head coach Sean McVay had Stetson Bennett IV make his first start and performed admirably with a consistent showing against Dallas.
However, one specific area for Los Angeles stood out the most on Saturday evening following their victory, and it is a group that has been well-highlighted throughout the summer.
McVay speaks on the performance of the running backs vs. Cowboys
The Rams' run game stood out in a big way on Saturday. With starter Kyren Williams sitting out the preseason opener, second-year running back Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter took the reins along with former undrafted free agent Cody Schrader, who led the team in rushing yards with 59 on just under 12 yards per carry.
With offensive coordinator Mike LaFluer calling plays, McVay was able to take the entire game in for both sides of the ball. In his opening post-game statement, the ninth-year coach thought his group of tailbacks ran hard in the 10-point win against the Cowboys, specifically Schrader.
"I thought our runners ran really hard. They leveled their pads off," McVay said. "Blake, Jarquez, it was awesome to see Cody Schrader when we ended up getting off a couple of chunk runs there. He was seeing the field really well, and I thought our line got good removal."
Hunter, a fourth-round pick in April's draft, impressed McVay during the game. With 11 carries for 41 yards, he stood out, especially on the 3rd & 6 run in the third quarter where he picked up 11 tough yards on the attempt.
"I thought he just really ran well, overall. It was a great run," McVay said. "I thought it was great removal we were able to create. He's got a great body lean to him. He's falling forward, when guys are trying to knock him back, he's knocking guys back forward, where a four-yard run may end up being a seven or eight-yard run. That's been in alignment with what he showed at Auburn. He's really picked up where he left off from Auburn with us, and tonight was a really positive one."
While the Rams may play Williams at some point, McVay will likely lean on his younger running backs during the preseason. The flashes from Hunter and Scharder should be encourging for the coming weeks.
