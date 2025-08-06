Kyren Williams Extension Gives Rams Long-Term RB Stability
For there to be a successful NFL franchise, there must be long-term stability at key position groups, whether it is at quarterback, pass rusher, cornerback, wide receiver, or the trenches on either side of the ball. So far, the Los Angeles Rams have mastered this for the 2025 season, even with Matthew Stafford's health in question.
However, one position group on the roster just maintained great stability for the coming seasons after the top running back's big announcement Tuesday morning.
Kyren Williams gives the RB room stability for the next few years
The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday that they had signed star running back Kyren Williams to a three-year, $33 million extension with $23 million guaranteed. This is a deal that has been in the works since the start of training camp, and the Rams, along with Williams and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, were eager to get an extension done. Now that it has been completed, the ramifications
The reaction on social media has been fairly tamed, considering the criticisms of giving an invaluable position that does not need contracts that could hamper the roster elsewhere.
Williams, an All-Pro in 2023, is coming off his second consecutive 1,100-yard season as one of the league's leading rushers. He's been an important piece to the Rams' success in the last two seasons with postseason berths and a deep playoff run that could signal the start of a special year in southern California this year.
Now that he is under contract until 2029, it gives Los Angeles stability at running back after drafting a player at the position in each of the last two drafts. Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter are talented runners who are likely to see the field in key situations and change-of-pace environments.
The NFL is a year-to-year sport with changes happening all the time. Having two sufficient players behind Williams to help carry the load when needed is key to stability at not just the position but for the continuity of the offense throughout the season. Best-case scenario is that the Rams have great committee in the backfield and can lean on one runner or the other in certain spots.
Two of Los Angeles' three top running backs are under contract through at least 2029, with Corum's rookie deal expiring in 2028. That potentially gives this team the option of maintaining this group for years to come and provides long-term stability on cheap contracts. This is some splendid work from general manager Les Snead.
After spending the first part of their tenure together building a win-now roster, Snead and head coach Sean McVay have changed their approach by building from within and giving their franchise stability at not just valuable positions but any one of them. That is a potential recipe for success.
