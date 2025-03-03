What We Learned About the Rams at NFL Combine
The Rams used the cover of the NFL Combine to secure one of the biggest moves in the Sean McVay era, retaining Matthew Stafford and then re-signing Alaric Jackson on the same day.
While the organization met with prospects, it's clear that the draft is not on the minds of the team at the moment has they still have to navigate what the details of his contract would be.
As predicted before, since Jackson will return, the Rams will draft a defender, likely a cornerback with their first overall selection. My guess in consideration of the NFL Combine is that the pick will come down to East Carolina's Shavon Revel or Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas.
However, word at the Combine is that the Rams may trade up for Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. The Broncos and Chargers, teams that select before the Rams are also heavily interested so the price may be a bit high, and considering how impressive the tight end class is, it's more likely they stay put.
The Rams may add a linebacker. Chris Paul Jr from Ole Miss made headways after he had a great combine, plus he was phenomenal on the podium, displaying his ability to communicate and coordinate a defense on the field.
Cooper Kupp talk has been radio silent. While linked to the Cowboys, no one has heard anything newsworthy about a potential trade.
Aaron Rodgers wasn't a realistic target for Los Angeles. The team is very comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup and would have been comfortable moving forward with Garoppolo as their starter.
Bobby Brown III is not happy with the team due to his lack of usage as a pass rusher. However that has not ruled out him returning this offseason.
Rams are not looking to trade for anyone at the moment. There is also a belief that they will re-sign Demarcus Robinson as Robinson himself has expressed interest, plus his unselfishness in his role is a benefit to the team. There is a concern that his legal issue may play a role in negotiations but as long as things continue to go smoothly with it, it shouldn't prohibit his signing.
Do not expect a big time free agent signing. However, Ahkello Witherspoon may be back unless he receives a bigger deal somewhere else.
They will move Jonah Jackson before the start of the season. There is interest around the league, the Rams want to move on from the player and while both parties recognize that his benching was out of everyone's control, there is no reason to prolong Jackson's tenure when he could start somewhere else, saving the Rams $3 million.
