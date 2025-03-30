Rams' Braden Fiske Sings Ex-Teammate's Praises
Braden Fiske's assimilation into the Rams' defense and the Rams' locker room went as smoothly as one could plan. He's a scheme fit, culture fit, and a producer who made the team's transition from Aaron Donald feel as seamless as possible.
While Fiske may be a defender, being a leader on this team means he has a responsibility to make sure the move on from Cooper Kupp doesn't cause divisiveness behind closed doors.
Fiske spoke to DJ Saddiqi recently, sharing his thoughts on the business side of football, some of his new teammates, and what it's like to say goodbye to Kupp.
“I had started to build a relationship with Cooper later in the season, so I was a little disappointed in what was going on,” says Fiske. “As I’ve kind of learned, it’s the unfortunate side of the business—you never wanna see your brother get traded or released."
“Being a young player, you’re always surprised by moves like that ‘cause you’re so new to the league, and in college, you’re so used to guys being there. There’s no trades in college. Obviously, it was tough.”
Fiske went on to say he wishes Kupp the best for him and his family. Fiske himself may be new to the world of the NFL but there is a level of empathy there as Kupp went to Seattle as Fiske used the transfer portal to end up at Florida State, a move that greatly improved his draft stock.
Fiske spoke about his new teammates Davante Adams and Poona Ford.
“I love the additions. I think they’re great,” says Fiske. “Obviously bringing in two solid guys. Adams’ resume speaks for itself. Everywhere he’s gone, he has had success no matter who the quarterback was and what the situation was. He finds a way to make it happen. I’m excited to see him paired up with Matthew Stafford. With Puka and the rest of the squad, that could be a pretty lethal lineup.”
Fiske would finish off talking about Kupp again, using some of the same reverence used by Rams to describe parting legends in the past.
“Wherever he goes, he’s going to make it happen,” said Fiske. “I truly believe that...cause he’s a great human. I can’t really say enough good things about him."
“He really is one of the greatest humans I’ve been around, and just the way he carries himself, the way he goes about his work, the way he loves and takes care of his family,” Fiske continued to say of Kupp. “He really is top-notch. It sucks to see him go, but I’m excited to see where his journey takes him.”
Something about Rams culture that always appears to be true is that the team's current stars will always take time to honor the veteran voices on the team.
