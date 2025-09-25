Ram Digest

Rams Practice Report: Sean McVay Finds New Juice After Loss

The Los Angeles Rams are not satisfied with being content as they ramp up their week four efforts

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to action on Thursday, with the team taking this practice as seriously as ever, which says a lot considering this team has always been about their business. Here's what happened.

Sean McVay

McVay was different than his usual self. He was involved in everything, motivating the players, jogging around the field, bringing positive but focused energy to Thursday's efforts. This was peak McVay and the results showed. The team was on their Ps and Qs, practicing with an intensity that can only come from experiencing loss.

McVay was intense in his approach but in an approachable way. It's clear to see why he has the trust of the organization and it's because he does stuff like this, re-earning that trust every day.

The Offense

The offense was energetic and detailed in their approach. With members of the coaching staff putting on their best impressions of defenders, the offense moved the ball swiftly and the unit operated as one.

While reporters are only allowed to witness certain aspects of practice, I can confidently say this was the most dialed in the offense has looked. Despite the intensity, the team kept things loose, finding the line between fun and function in their pursuits of a better operation.

Despite everything, the offense made sure the vibes remained positive and the effort levels were consistently at a maximum level.

Defensive Line

The Rams defensive line was on one on Thursday. The hands were firing, hips were flipping, and multiple players put in a solid's day work. Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Tyler Davis were impressive in their own rights, with each player defining the position with their own signature.

Turner's is fundamentals, Ford's is controlled power, and Davis' is his touch on pass rush moves. However, just because those three have traits doesn't mean their overall body of work wasn't just as impressive.

The winner of the day was Braden Fiske. After dealing with an oblique injury, Fiske was fast, strong, and purposeful with his movements. He looks good and the movements are there. I believe the Colts are in for a surprise this week.

The Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts from SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

