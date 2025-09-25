How the Rams Are Moving On After Tough Loss to Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles, detailing their approach to moving on from the loss.
Both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford got candid about their process.
Sean McVay
Sean McVay spoke about turning the page and learning from the game before he dived into his thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts.
“Yeah, absolutely," stated McVay. "You turn the page on Monday. There are a lot of good things that we can learn from it, whether we end up getting the result that we want or not. I was proud as hell of our football team. I love the resolve of this group. I think they're a mentally and physically tough team. Sometimes that adversity can be a great opportunity for you to be able to use it as a chance to be able to move forward accordingly. It’s a long season."
"I think we've had good, consistent growth through the first three weeks. What a great challenge we've got with an excellent football team that's complete. They’re really well-coached. They're playing really well in all three phases and I have a ton of respect [for them]. The tape is super impressive. They've played with a lot of leads. They had a game where they went toe to toe with Denver, back and forth and it came down to the wire. It was similar to our game against Philly the other day, if you will, in terms of how the ending played out. It seems like that's kind of been a very consistent theme with the league this year.”
Matthew Stafford
After the loss, Stafford stated he didn't like some of his throws. Stafford was asked if he has a resetting process on Monday.
“No reset, just continue to do what I always do," stated Stafford. I know that those kind of days are going to happen. It’s frustrating when it happens, but I was able to get it going and was feeling better. That two-minute drive I was putting the ball right where I wanted to every time for the most part. Just continue to throw, trust the process, trust what I do to get ready week in and week out and go play.”
