Can Witherspoon Reach New Career High in Year 3 With Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams agreed to bring back cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for a third season in Los Angeles. Over his tenure with the Rams franchise, Witherspoon has seen several peaks and valley's, but his third year in LA could pose to be the best, should he stay healthy.
Since joining the franchise in 2023, Witherspoon has been a consistent piece for the defense in Los Angeles. In his two seasons, the veteran has played in 30 games with the franchise, collecting 83 total tackles and 23 passes defended.
After the Rams defense got new life last season in the form of youngsters Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, just to name a few, Witherspoon has only increased his level of productivity. However, it was his first season with the franchise where he set a career high across several statistical areas.
In 2023, Witherspoon collected 52 total tackles in a full 17 games played with the franchise, setting a career high in both of those areas. He also secured himself a career high 43 solo tackles, three interceptions, and 14 passes defended.
Last season did see a small step back in production from Witherspoon, but not enough to have the franchise move on from him this offseason. Last campaign, in 13 games, the veteran cornerback collected 31 total tackles, which is more than what he has averaged over his eight year NFL career.
All the Rams ask out of Witherspoon is to be ready to go every game, and stay as healthy as possible. His five solo tackles in the Rams playoff push last season could have also been a factor into his return to Los Angeles. Witherspoon revealed he is ready to return to the franchise and is excited to get back to work.
"A chance to be my best, that's what I'm looking forward to this year," Witherspoon said on how he feels getting a deal done going into offseason workouts. "It's just the time to focus on my craft, fine tune some of the things I can improve on, with the opportunity to be the best that I can be for my teammates, that's my focus."
