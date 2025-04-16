EXCLUSIVE: Sleeper Pass-Catcher Prospect Ready To Contribute to Rams
Robert Morris wide receiver Carl Smith Jr has been a quiet climber up draft boards due to his abilities as a pass catcher and playmaker once the ball gets into his hands. The man is shifty due to his low center of gravity, and for a team like the Rams, who love to use screens, he could be that factor that propels them through the playoffs.
Throughout the draft process, Smith met with several NFL teams, mainly in the Midwest and on the East Coast, but it could be on the West Coast, in the beautiful, warm, sunshine of Southern California, that Smith shines on football's biggest stage.
Here are his Pro Day numbers.
Hand=9’7
Wingspan= 72.3
Weight= 182.3
Arm Length= 30 3/8
Height = 5’11 even
40= 4.55
Vert= 33.5
Broad= 9.7
I recently spoke to Smith about how the draft process has affected him, especially as a small school player.
"During the entire draft process, unlike most players in my position, I could not be a full-time football player. As it's my first semester out of school, I have still had to live a real life. Working a job in the morning, then doing football activities in the afternoon to make ends meet. This process to me has been God’s way of humbling me before blessing me."
"This phase of life has been really grounding. I could have been in Florida or Texas or anywhere else for training, but I did it at home with the time and resources I have, in the environment that made me who I am. Even while working, I have been pushing myself harder than ever this offseason with my workouts. I’m moving better, putting on good weight, and getting faster. My Trainers at Fort Delco, Dion Shaw and Matt Millard, have turned me into a completely new football player this offseason, and I’m excited now more than ever to showcase our hard work."
"From this process, I also now know that no other job will give me the same satisfaction of accomplishing my dreams of making the NFL. I feel like God wouldn’t bring me this far to leave me so I’m ready to rejoice in his blessings."
How could you not root for Smith? He's humble, hard working, and dedicated to the grind. However, those things do not pay the bills; production does, and he is a producer. The problem is he hasn't had the opportunity to show it.
With his skills, in a Sean McVay system, magic could happen, and considering the vacancies at the position, why not give a burgeoning talent a shot?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI today.
Please let us know your thoughts when you go to our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE