Mock Draft Suggests Rams Boost Defense on Day Two
The Los Angeles Rams will have a huge gap from their first-round pick to their next pick, which will be early in the third round. Their scouting department will have to do a good job at targeting players from small schools who will likely still be available on days two and three of the NFL draft.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a seven-round mock draft. For the Rams, he predicts they'll use their first-round pick on Maxwell Hairston to bolster their secondary. Their help on defense doesn't stop there, as he predicts they'll use their third-round picks on linebacker prospect Chris Paul Jr. and offensive lineman prospect Ozzy Trapillo.
Paul Jr, otherwise referred to as Pooh Paul, is not related to the basketball player, but he did have a successful 2024 season at the University of Mississippi. He had 86 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception he returned for ten yards.
This actually isn't the first time Paul Jr. has been linked to the Rams, as another mock draft predicted they'd take him in the third round as well. However, it makes sense as he excelled at racking up tackles and the Rams defense would benefit mightily from a player that consistently wraps up and is able to bring players down.
Tackling was a big problem for their defense last year, and he, alongside free agent acquisition Poona Ford, should change how effective this defense is at tackling opposing players. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles took advantage of their lack of tackling and run defense last year in the playoffs, as one of their biggest competitors in the NFC, the Rams must not let that happen again, which is why I like this selection so much for them.
Trapilo is an offensive lineman prospect from Boston College, and while he may not excel at one particular trait, he's all around a good player, and what more can they ask for in a player they draft in the third round? Weighing 316 pounds and being 6'8", he is well-equipped to protect Matthew Stafford against opposing defensive linemen, and could be a starting member of their offensive line for a long time.
