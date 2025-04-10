NFL Mock Draft: Rams Find LB on Day Two
The Los Angeles Rams will benefit mightily from their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. It adds another layer of talent to an already stacked roster, in preparation for a year with Super Bowl expectations.
However, with a roster with so much talent, it may be in the Ram's best interest to potentially trade down or even out of the first round completely. They only have eight draft picks and the majority of them are in the sixth round.
Even if general manager Les Snead has historically gotten a lot out of the rookies he drafts in later rounds, it's still not the smartest idea to expect most of your rookie production to come from the sixth round.
Last year's rookie class was phenomenal, and they don't need a player to win DROY of the year again, but they will need a draft class as good or slightly less so if they want to maximize their chances of hoisting the Lombardi trophy.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports and recently published a seven-round mock draft where he predicts what every team's entire rookie class will look like. He predicts the Rams will trade out of the first round in exchange for additional draft picks, and their first pick in the third round will be Chris Paul Jr, a linebacker prospect from the University of Mississippi.
His NFL draft profile written by Lance Zierlein states,
"Weakside linebacker prospect with ascending talent and production for a 4-3 defense. Paul is an assignment-oriented linebacker whose play recognition improved as the season progressed. He takes quality angles to the action and is a sure-handed tackler when he gets his hooks in.
He appears quicker than fast and is better at spot-dropping or blitzing on passing downs than he is at matching up with backs and pass-catching tight ends. Paul colors inside the lines and does his job inside the scheme, but he could take another step forward if he can play with more of a “see play, make play” mentality downhill".
Paul Jr. is someone who would help with their defensive depth while having the potential to be a starter for them one day. Personally, I think a player like Danny Stutsman has a higher ceiling than him, but neither of them has played a snap of NFL football yet.
In 2024, he had 86 total tackles defended against four passes, with one interception and 3.5 sacks. It's important to note that he is not related to Chris Paul the basketball player, but he still projects to be a player that can be impactful for the Rams, especially when it comes to tackling.
