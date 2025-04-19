NFL Mock Draft: Rams Fill In Their Secondary on Day One
The Los Angeles Rams have less than a week to solidify who they'll be taking with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft. They are in the midst of their Super Bowl window, and their first-round selection should reflect that aggressiveness in pursuing starting-caliber players.
The Rams have one of the best young defenses across the league, and they will only continue to get better as they have more time to develop and gel together. Their first-round draft pick may be their last chance to add a defensive prospect who has a chance to develop alongside Jared Verse and the rest of their young core.
It's not like players drafted later won't develop due to Verse, or that he'll stop developing himself, but with the way contracts are dealt in the NFL, a young player they draft later may not reach his peak alongside Verse's peak. They should look to target a defensive stud so that this draft class and last year's draft class peak around the same time and create some real synergy together.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a seven-round mock draft where he attempts to predict how all 257 picks will shake out for each team. For the Rams, he predicts they'll use the 26th overall pick on a lockdown corner in Maxwell Hairston.
"The Rams have quickly revamped their defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position", said Edwards.
This isn't the first time Hairston has been linked to the Rams, as their secondary is one of their weakest units overall as a team. Kamren Kinchens is expected to make a jump to a competent starter, but outside of him, they don't have too many playmakers in their backfield.
Targeting Hairston in the first round could save the Rams from having to trade additional draft capital for a player like Jalen Ramsey to fill their need in the secondary.
