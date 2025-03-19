Rams Losing to the Eagles May Have Been Blessing in Disguise
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs in a close game, with the score being 28 - 22. The Rams had an opportunity to win the game on the final drive, but Matthew Stafford got sacked, and it sealed their fate.
Based on their start to the season, it was a miracle the Rams were in the playoffs in the first place. Not to mention, they went on to win the division and gave the eventual Super Bowl champions their closest game in the post-season.
If that final play had gone a little bit differently, who knows how history would've played out? Is it possible that if they went on to win that game, the Rams would then go on to win their second Super Bowl in the past four years?
This team was so close, and to be defeated in such a manner must've left a bad taste in their mouth. The Rams could've limped into the off-season, accepted that they are not a Super Bowl-caliber roster anymore, and rebuilt to get back to the point of contention.
At the beginning of free agency, there were rumors that the team would lose Stafford, and there was even a deal in place with the New York Giants and the Rams really were on the verge of a rebuild after coming so close to changing NFL history.
Thankfully, Stafford remained in Los Angeles in what was the move that catapulted them into becoming one of the biggest winners in free agency. If it wasn't for that loss against the Eagles, the Rams wouldn't have been so aggressive in maximizing their Super Bowl window.
They signed Davante Adams to make another star-studded duo in their wide receiver room. They let go of Cooper Kupp, allowing that there were upgrades to be made and moving off of their Super Bowl MVP.
They traded Jonah Jackson for more draft capital and brought back Coleman Shelton to help protect Stafford. They even signed Poona Ford after being gashed by the run game all season long. They're doing the most they can to make themselves a competitive team in the NFC, and that would've never happened if they hadn't come so close to beating the Eagles in the playoffs.
If small details in that game changed, they had the opportunity to win another championship. Instead of letting that opportunity pass them by again, McVay and Les Snead are doing everything in their power to get another ring in the next two years.
