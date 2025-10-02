Rams Defense Share Honest Opinions on 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have gone through a gauntlet of running backs, and after grounding Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Taylor to start the season, the defense is now tasked to stop 2024 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey.
Before the Rams defense takes the field, defensive coordinator Chris Shula and star defender Jared Verse stated their opinions regarding the three-time All-Pro.
Chris Shula
“He’s just like those two," stated Shula. "Those are great backs. Shoot, I mean we saw it on the one play that got called back. We got lucky with the hold call. Those backs change the game at any point. We didn’t see McCaffrey last year. He's playing great. He's playing at high level. He looks like himself. We know they're going to target him. He's going to be the focal point of their offense and it's just a huge challenge."
"It's a different player within a different system and they all provide their [own] challenges based on who. It's hard to say which one is harder than the other. I just know this week that this is the hardest challenge we're going to face.”
Shula would go on to talk about McCaffrey's ability as a receiver and the issues such a dynamic player creates. McCaffrey currently leads the 49ers in receptions.
“He brings that added element for sure. Some of the other guys are a little more traditional backs, where he brings more of the pass element. Obviously with all the targets that he's getting, whether it's check downs or actually going out on routes where he is primary in the target. We know he is going to be a focal point of that and that definitely provides a huge challenge as you’re getting ready for him.”
Jared Verse
“I think the past two weeks we’ve played two of the best backs in the league and then you add Christian McCaffrey and then it's three of the best backs in the league," stated Verse. "He's a fast dude who can bounce it outside."
"He can run downhill, he can make you pay if you leave even the smallest crease just like we faced the past two weeks. I think the biggest threat that he adds is his ability to receive like he's leading them in receptions for a reason. He's leading them in yards for a reason. He's a dangerous back when you get to it."
