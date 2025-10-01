Jared Verse Talks About the Power Behind Rams’ Elite Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been working around the clock to prepare for their Thursday Night matchup against their arch-rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. As the Rams lock in, the team held press conferences for Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Chase Blackburn, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse on Tuesday, where they detailed various aspects of their preparations and shared their perspectives on the anticipated contest.
Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinions on the performance on the defense.
Q: Have you seen anything from the safeties that you weren’t expecting?
“I don't know that it's anything I wasn't expecting. I think there's a lot of continuity. You look at the guys that are playing the most, our top four safeties when you're looking at ‘Q’ [Safety Quentin Lake] [Safety] Kam [Curl], ‘Kich’ [Safety Kam Kinchens] and ‘Tank’ [Safety Jaylen McCollough], those guys have all played. They're really comfortable."
"I think [Safeties Coach Chris] Beake and [Defensive Backs Coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] do such a good job. I was so pleased for Kam Curl. I thought Kam Kinchens had some plays ‘opps’ [opportunities]. He's so hard on himself. He'll want to make some of those picks, but he had some good concept triggers. Quentin Lake is so valuable. ‘Tank’ McCollough just does such an excellent job being able to play some different roles."
"What a play made on the screen where he is able to fight through and knife through traffic and make a great play on [Jonathan] Taylor. Kam Curl making two big picks. I thought he was great in run support. Nothing really surprising. I’m just really proud and pleased with the way that that group has continued to progress.”
Q: What are your thoughts about Josaiah Stewart's performance?
“I thought he was solid," stated McVay. "He played a little over 20 snaps. I thought he did a solid job on some of the early downs. I thought he did a nice job in some of the known rush situations. He could have maybe drawn a hold on one of the great rushes that he ended up having."
"We used him a little bit in some different coverages and I thought he did an excellent job with some feel underneath, ended up rallying to a check down where he was sticky on Jonathan Taylor. He’s a stud. He's just getting better and better. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio does such a good job with that group as a whole. I was really pleased with all four of those guys. Josaiah is only going to continue to get better and more comfortable and I love where he's at. I thought he was a big-time contributor yesterday for us.”
