How Rams DC Chris Shula Is Preparing for the 49ers Challenge
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been working around the clock to prepare for their Thursday Night matchup against their arch-rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. As the Rams lock in, the team held press conferences for Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Chase Blackburn, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse on Tuesday, where they detailed various aspects of their preparations and shared their perspectives on the anticipated contest.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinions on the defense.
Q: Do you think the Colts game was Jared Verse’s best game so far this season, and what were your thoughts about Verse's blitz over the center?
“That was awesome," stated McVay. "You talk about timing it up with the play clock going down. It looked like a trip to me potentially, but I thought he was awesome. I think really the last couple weeks, the energy, the pre-snap demeanor and the vibe that he's brought to our group, I think he's been excellent. I think it's been a reflection of the way that he's approached his preparation throughout the course of the week and him having an ownership and an understanding."
"Joe [Coniglio] and the defensive coaching staff with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula being able to earn the right for our guys to get into some of those positions. Verse was a stud yesterday. I thought it was his best game of the year for sure.”
Q: Has the defense’s success against Eagles’ RB Saquon Barkley and Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor been what you've envisioned when adding Poona Ford and Nate Landman to the defense?
“It's huge. These are two of the premier backs and like I said to you yesterday, here we go with a guy that is equally as dangerous as a runner and a receiver that we're playing on Thursday night [49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey]. I think our defense has done a really good job of neutralizing two of the best players in this league. There were some instances…there were some penalties on that play that got called back, but some good learning opportunities for us in terms of being able to finish all the way through the echo of the whistle with tackling, but I've been really pleased."
"[Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio, they do such a great job with our fronts, [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams] ‘G-Money’ with our inside backers and [Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula overall, and [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey and [Safeties Coach Chris] Beake and [Defensive Assistant] Coach [Mike] Harris, really just our defensive staff as a whole and then ultimately the players bring it to life. I've been really pleased with them the last couple weeks as it relates to what you're asking against two excellent runners, two excellent schemes that had some different flavors to it, but both really presented a lot of challenges. I thought our defense was a key and critical factor and two good performances the last two weeks.”
