Rams Receive Troubling News in Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams have two Super Bowl champions entering game day listed as questionable

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) and linebacker Chad Muma (55) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams appear to be entering their Thursday Night Matchup against the San Francisco 49ers without two of their top veteran talents.

TE Tyler Higbee and OL Rob Havenstein did not practice on Wednesday and both will be listed as doubtful for the game. Steve Avila, Kamren Kinchens, and Colby Parkinson were full participants.

How this Affects The Rams

Assuming Higbee and Havenstein won't play, this is what the outlook is. It's likely Warren McClendon Jr takes Havenstein's spot; however David Quessenberry and D.J. Humphries are eligible to play as well. Those three tackles are likely to be active.

If Higbee is out, Terrance Ferguson will likely get activated for the first time since week two.

McVay on Ferguson

I asked Sean McVay what Ferguson's development plan looked like after the Rams' week two win over the Tennessee Titans.

“We'll see," stated McVay. "I thought it was a hell of a play that he made on the blocked extra point to be able to go track that thing down. Like I mentioned to you guys postgame, he's done a really good job. I think it's a case-by-case thing. He ended up playing on third downs a lot of the time yesterday. The ball didn’t necessarily find him, but he did a good job."

Terrance Ferguson
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches the ball during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think it'll only be an incremental build. I was really pleased with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee yesterday. [Tight End] Davis Allen just continues to find the end zone. Those guys did a nice job. With what Terence had, I think he's only going to be a guy that's going to continue to improve and we want to continue to find ways to get him involved. What does that look like? It’s hard for me to say until we really get a game plan together this week.”

As mentioned, Ferguson hasn't played since.

LaFleur on McClendon

During the preseason, I asked Rams OC Mike LaFleur on his thoughts regarding McClendon's development.

I'm really pleased with where he is at going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "That first year was kind of N/A because he was dealing with the lower body injury and stuff like that. He didn't get the amount of work that he would want to go put his best foot forward. I thought he improved going into year two and I've loved what I've seen so far."

Warren McClendon Jr
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. (71) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He's another guy that just his growth, his intentionality to working on his craft and getting better. He's really enjoying it out there. You can see it in his face that he knows he belongs. He knows he can play good football if given the opportunity.”

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Robert Beal, and Jordan Watkins are out. CJ West was questionable and was listed as limited on Wednesday.

