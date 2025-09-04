Ram Digest

Rams Morning Report: Team Has Green Light Entering Week One

The Los Angeles Rams continue to get good news as they wrap up week one preparations

Brock Vierra

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford

It appears we have passed the point where unless a new development occurs, we can put the narrative of Stafford and his back issues behind us. He's set to complete his third full week of practice and he will play on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stafford stated he's ready to roll and continued to double down on just how much he's excited for week one.

Alaric Jackson

Alaric Jackson was the only name listed on the Rams' injury report and he was a full participant. He's letting the Rams staff and doctors manage his blood clot situation; retirement was never on the table for him, and according to Jackson, he will play week one.

Alaric Jackso
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Jackson completed his first full padded practice of the season on Wednesday.

Houston Texans

Aireontae Ersery

The Houston Texans had two offensive tackles on their injury report. Cam Robinson, who missed all of practice due to illness, and Blake Fisher, who was limited with an ankle issue.

Aireontae Ersery
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This development does indicate a strong likelihood of rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery seeing extended action on Sunday, something that will give Byron Young and Jared Verse an advantageous matchup come game time.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Texans' new superstar defender, has been dealing with an injury that threatened his ability to play in the opener. On Wednesday, the Texans got welcomed news.

C.J. Gardner-Johnso
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Texans S CJ Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a training camp knee injury that some worried could sideline him indefinitely, is expected to play Sunday in week one versus the Rams," reported ESPN'sAdam Schefter.

C.J. Stroud

For the first time in his career, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be able to make audibles and changes at the line of scrimmage regarding his protections. I asked Sean McVay about that and how it will affect his strategy.

C.J. Strou
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks out with teammates ahead of the game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McVay would state that he really didn't know Stroud was under restriction over the past couple of years and that it's expected for a player of Stroud's caliber to take on more responsibility at this stage of his career.

McVay went on to praise Stroud and the Texans, continuing to state how his team needs to be ready to roll but that he was very excited to see what his defense does.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams morning report.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.