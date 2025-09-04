Rams Morning Report: Team Has Green Light Entering Week One
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Wednesday.
Matthew Stafford
It appears we have passed the point where unless a new development occurs, we can put the narrative of Stafford and his back issues behind us. He's set to complete his third full week of practice and he will play on Sunday.
Stafford stated he's ready to roll and continued to double down on just how much he's excited for week one.
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson was the only name listed on the Rams' injury report and he was a full participant. He's letting the Rams staff and doctors manage his blood clot situation; retirement was never on the table for him, and according to Jackson, he will play week one.
Jackson completed his first full padded practice of the season on Wednesday.
Houston Texans
Aireontae Ersery
The Houston Texans had two offensive tackles on their injury report. Cam Robinson, who missed all of practice due to illness, and Blake Fisher, who was limited with an ankle issue.
This development does indicate a strong likelihood of rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery seeing extended action on Sunday, something that will give Byron Young and Jared Verse an advantageous matchup come game time.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Texans' new superstar defender, has been dealing with an injury that threatened his ability to play in the opener. On Wednesday, the Texans got welcomed news.
"Texans S CJ Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a training camp knee injury that some worried could sideline him indefinitely, is expected to play Sunday in week one versus the Rams," reported ESPN'sAdam Schefter.
C.J. Stroud
For the first time in his career, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be able to make audibles and changes at the line of scrimmage regarding his protections. I asked Sean McVay about that and how it will affect his strategy.
McVay would state that he really didn't know Stroud was under restriction over the past couple of years and that it's expected for a player of Stroud's caliber to take on more responsibility at this stage of his career.
McVay went on to praise Stroud and the Texans, continuing to state how his team needs to be ready to roll but that he was very excited to see what his defense does.
