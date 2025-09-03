WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Week One Wednesday Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. Before the team resumed practice, the Rams held press conferences for reporters with Sean McVay taking the podium first.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Monday, the Rams held a virtual press conference with McVay. Here's what he had to say.
Q: What was it like to see Alaric Jackson at practice today?
“It was great," stated McVay. "Obviously, we didn't have pads on so it was a bonus Monday. He's taking great care of himself and he’s put himself in a rare position that I do believe to step in and play at a good clip. He's been able to do a lot of stuff above the neck. He's taken great care of himself, tried to simulate a lot of these types of things. There's nothing like actually playing real football, as we all know, but today was a great step in the right direction, and more importantly, it was awesome for him with the work that he's put in to be in this position.”
Q: Will Jackson will start Week One?
“We will get a gauge to see how he feels," stated McVay. "The answer is, yeah, that's the plan. We want to make sure that we're taking it a step at a time throughout the course of the week. He earned the right to be in the position where you pay him. He was a huge priority for us to get him back. He's done everything in his power to be ready to go. This has always been the end goal in mind, is to be ready to go against the Texans. It's a great challenge. We know what a great team they have as a whole and especially great defense, but I do believe that we'll be at our best with him out there.”
Q: How and when ‘Mamba periods’ were implemented to honor Kobe Bryant?
“It started in the COVID year. Obviously in reference to him. He was a guy that I had a ton of respect for as a competitor. I think there was a lot of stuff that he was in the midst of doing too, that his second half of his story was, was in the midst of being even cooler than his first, which certainly says a lot. It really is a tip of the cap to him and it started in that COVID year which was shortly after his passing.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE